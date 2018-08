By The Associated Press

East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 35 .583 — Philadelphia 45 37 .549 3 Washington 42 42 .500 7 Miami 35 51 .407 15 New York 33 49 .402 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 35 .588 — Chicago 48 35 .578 1 St. Louis 43 40 .518 6 Pittsburgh 40 44 .476 9½ Cincinnati 37 48 .435 13 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 47 38 .553 — Los Angeles 45 39 .536 1½ San Francisco 45 41 .523 2½ Colorado 42 43 .494 5 San Diego 37 49 .430 10½

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Boston 4, Washington 3

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 6, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 17, Pittsburgh 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0

Boston 11, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Atlanta 5

Toronto 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 9-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 11:05 a.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 3-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-4) at Colorado (Anderson 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-3) at Arizona (Corbin 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

