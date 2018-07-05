East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 36 .576 — Philadelphia 47 37 .560 1½ Washington 43 43 .500 6½ New York 34 49 .410 14 Miami 36 53 .404 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 35 .593 — Chicago 49 35 .583 1 St. Louis 44 41 .518 6½ Pittsburgh 40 46 .465 11 Cincinnati 38 49 .437 13½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 48 39 .552 — Los Angeles 47 39 .547 ½ San Francisco 45 43 .511 3½ Colorado 44 43 .506 4 San Diego 37 51 .420 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2

Oakland 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Colorado 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 8, Arizona 4

Thursday’s Games

Washington 14, Miami 12

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3) at Arizona (Godley 9-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 6-8) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-6), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.