|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|37
|.570
|—
|Philadelphia
|47
|37
|.560
|1
|Washington
|43
|43
|.500
|6
|New York
|34
|49
|.410
|13½
|Miami
|36
|53
|.404
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|1½
|St. Louis
|45
|41
|.523
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|46
|.465
|11½
|Cincinnati
|38
|49
|.437
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|48
|39
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|47
|39
|.547
|½
|Colorado
|44
|43
|.506
|4
|San Francisco
|45
|44
|.506
|4
|San Diego
|37
|51
|.420
|11½
Boston 3, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2
Oakland 4, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Colorado 1, San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 8, Arizona 4
Washington 14, Miami 12
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 11, San Francisco 2
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Straily 3-4) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3) at Arizona (Godley 9-6), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 6-8) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-6), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
