East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 37 .570 — Philadelphia 47 37 .560 1 Washington 43 43 .500 6 New York 34 49 .410 13½ Miami 36 53 .404 14½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 35 .598 — Chicago 49 35 .583 1½ St. Louis 45 41 .523 6½ Pittsburgh 40 46 .465 11½ Cincinnati 38 49 .437 14 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 47 39 .547 — Arizona 48 40 .545 — Colorado 44 43 .506 3½ San Francisco 45 44 .506 3½ San Diego 38 51 .427 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2

Oakland 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Colorado 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 8, Arizona 4

Thursday’s Games

Washington 14, Miami 12

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 2

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

St. Louis 11, San Francisco 2

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 4-3) at Arizona (Godley 9-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 6-8) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-6), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 5-4) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Chen 2-5) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 5-6) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.