East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 38 .563 — Philadelphia 47 37 .560 ½ Washington 44 43 .506 5 New York 35 49 .417 12½ Miami 36 54 .400 14½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 35 .602 — Chicago 49 36 .576 2½ St. Louis 45 41 .523 7 Pittsburgh 40 46 .465 12 Cincinnati 39 49 .443 14 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 47 39 .547 — Arizona 48 40 .545 — Colorado 44 43 .506 3½ San Francisco 45 44 .506 3½ San Diego 38 51 .427 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 14, Miami 12

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 2

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Advertisement

St. Louis 11, San Francisco 2

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 5-4) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Chen 2-5) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 5-6) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.