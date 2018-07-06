|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|38
|.563
|—
|Philadelphia
|47
|37
|.560
|½
|Washington
|44
|43
|.506
|5
|New York
|35
|49
|.417
|12½
|Miami
|36
|54
|.400
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|Chicago
|49
|36
|.576
|2½
|St. Louis
|45
|41
|.523
|7
|Pittsburgh
|40
|46
|.465
|12
|Cincinnati
|39
|49
|.443
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|39
|.547
|—
|Arizona
|48
|40
|.545
|—
|Colorado
|44
|43
|.506
|3½
|San Francisco
|45
|44
|.506
|3½
|San Diego
|38
|51
|.427
|10½
Washington 14, Miami 12
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 2
San Diego 6, Arizona 3
St. Louis 11, San Francisco 2
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1
Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 5-4) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Chen 2-5) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 5-6) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.
