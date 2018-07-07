Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 7, 2018 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 48 37 .565
Atlanta 49 38 .563
Washington 44 43 .506 5
New York 35 49 .417 12½
Miami 36 54 .400 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 35 .602
Chicago 49 36 .576
St. Louis 45 42 .517
Pittsburgh 40 47 .460 12½
Cincinnati 39 49 .443 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 49 40 .551
Los Angeles 47 40 .540 1
Colorado 45 43 .511
San Francisco 46 44 .511
San Diego 38 52 .422 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 17, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 3, Miami 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 7, Seattle 1

San Francisco 3, St. Louis 2

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 2-5) at Washington (Roark 3-10), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Arizona (Greinke 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington