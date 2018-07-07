|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|Atlanta
|49
|38
|.563
|—
|Washington
|44
|43
|.506
|5
|New York
|35
|49
|.417
|12½
|Miami
|36
|54
|.400
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|Chicago
|49
|36
|.576
|2½
|St. Louis
|45
|42
|.517
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|47
|.460
|12½
|Cincinnati
|39
|49
|.443
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|49
|40
|.551
|—
|Los Angeles
|47
|40
|.540
|1
|Colorado
|45
|43
|.511
|3½
|San Francisco
|46
|44
|.511
|3½
|San Diego
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
___
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 17, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1
Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 7, Seattle 1
San Francisco 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 2-5) at Washington (Roark 3-10), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 8-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Arizona (Greinke 9-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.