|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|49
|37
|.570
|—
|Atlanta
|49
|38
|.563
|½
|Washington
|44
|43
|.506
|5½
|New York
|35
|50
|.412
|13½
|Miami
|36
|54
|.400
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|Chicago
|50
|36
|.581
|2
|St. Louis
|46
|42
|.523
|7
|Pittsburgh
|40
|48
|.455
|13
|Cincinnati
|39
|50
|.438
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|49
|40
|.551
|—
|Los Angeles
|47
|40
|.540
|1
|Colorado
|46
|43
|.517
|3
|San Francisco
|46
|45
|.505
|4
|San Diego
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
___
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 17, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1
Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 7, Seattle 1
San Francisco 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Flexen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 2-5) at Washington (Roark 3-10), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 8-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Arizona (Greinke 9-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.