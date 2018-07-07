East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 49 37 .570 — Atlanta 49 38 .563 ½ Washington 44 43 .506 5½ New York 35 50 .412 13½ Miami 36 54 .400 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 35 .602 — Chicago 50 36 .581 2 St. Louis 46 42 .523 7 Pittsburgh 40 48 .455 13 Cincinnati 39 50 .438 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 49 40 .551 — Los Angeles 47 40 .540 1 Colorado 46 43 .517 3 San Francisco 46 45 .505 4 San Diego 38 52 .422 11½

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 17, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 7, Seattle 1

San Francisco 3, St. Louis 2

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Flexen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 2-5) at Washington (Roark 3-10), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Arizona (Greinke 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

