National League

July 8, 2018 4:29 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 38 .568
Philadelphia 49 38 .563 ½
Washington 45 43 .511 5
New York 35 51 .407 14
Miami 36 55 .396 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 36 .596
Chicago 50 36 .581
St. Louis 46 42 .523
Pittsburgh 41 48 .461 12
Cincinnati 39 50 .438 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 40 .556
Los Angeles 48 40 .545 1
Colorado 46 43 .517
San Francisco 46 45 .505
San Diego 38 53 .418 12½

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1

Washington 18, Miami 4

Arizona 20, San Diego 5

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 11-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

