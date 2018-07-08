|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|49
|38
|.563
|—
|Atlanta
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|Washington
|45
|44
|.506
|5
|New York
|35
|51
|.407
|13½
|Miami
|37
|55
|.402
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|36
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|51
|36
|.586
|1½
|St. Louis
|46
|43
|.517
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|48
|.461
|12½
|Cincinnati
|39
|51
|.433
|15
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|50
|40
|.556
|—
|Los Angeles
|48
|40
|.545
|1
|Colorado
|46
|44
|.511
|4
|San Francisco
|47
|45
|.511
|4
|San Diego
|38
|53
|.418
|12½
___
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1
Washington 18, Miami 4
Arizona 20, San Diego 5
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1
Miami 10, Washington 2
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 13, St. Louis 8
Seattle 6, Colorado 4
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Rodriguez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-2) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.