East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 49 38 .563 — Atlanta 50 39 .562 — Washington 45 44 .506 5 New York 35 51 .407 13½ Miami 37 55 .402 14½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 36 .600 — Chicago 51 36 .586 1½ St. Louis 46 43 .517 7½ Pittsburgh 41 48 .461 12½ Cincinnati 39 51 .433 15 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 50 41 .549 — Los Angeles 48 40 .545 ½ Colorado 46 44 .511 3½ San Francisco 47 45 .511 3½ San Diego 39 53 .424 11½

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1

Washington 18, Miami 4

Arizona 20, San Diego 5

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami 10, Washington 2

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 8

San Diego 4, Arizona 3, 16 innings

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Rodriguez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-2) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

