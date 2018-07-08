Listen Live Sports

National League

July 8, 2018 10:54 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 49 38 .563
Atlanta 50 39 .562
Washington 45 44 .506 5
New York 35 51 .407 13½
Miami 37 55 .402 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 36 .600
Chicago 51 36 .586
St. Louis 46 43 .517
Pittsburgh 41 48 .461 12½
Cincinnati 39 51 .433 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 41 .549
Los Angeles 48 41 .539 1
Colorado 46 44 .511
San Francisco 47 45 .511
San Diego 39 53 .424 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1

Washington 18, Miami 4

Arizona 20, San Diego 5

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami 10, Washington 2

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 8

San Diego 4, Arizona 3, 16 innings

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Rodriguez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-2) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

