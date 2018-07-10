Listen Live Sports

National League

July 10, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 39 .562
Philadelphia 50 39 .562
Washington 45 45 .500
New York 36 52 .409 13½
Miami 38 55 .409 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 37 .593
Chicago 51 37 .580
St. Louis 46 43 .517 7
Pittsburgh 42 48 .467 11½
Cincinnati 40 51 .440 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 41 .549
Los Angeles 49 41 .544 ½
San Francisco 48 45 .516 3
Colorado 46 44 .511
San Diego 39 54 .419 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami 10, Washington 2

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 8

San Diego 4, Arizona 3, 16 innings

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Hellickson 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 7-3) at Miami (Lopez 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (De Los Santos 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Gagnon 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-3) at San Diego (Lauer 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 7-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Gonzalez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Miami (Straily 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Miller 0-3) at Colorado (Marquez 7-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

