|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|Washington
|45
|45
|.500
|5½
|New York
|36
|52
|.409
|13½
|Miami
|38
|55
|.409
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|37
|.593
|—
|Chicago
|51
|37
|.580
|1½
|St. Louis
|46
|43
|.517
|7
|Pittsburgh
|42
|48
|.467
|11½
|Cincinnati
|40
|51
|.440
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|50
|41
|.549
|—
|Los Angeles
|49
|41
|.544
|½
|San Francisco
|48
|45
|.516
|3
|Colorado
|46
|44
|.511
|3½
|San Diego
|39
|54
|.419
|12
___
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1
Miami 10, Washington 2
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 13, St. Louis 8
San Diego 4, Arizona 3, 16 innings
Seattle 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
San Francisco 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings
Washington (Hellickson 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 7-3) at Miami (Lopez 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (De Los Santos 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Gagnon 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-3) at San Diego (Lauer 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 7-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-1), 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Miami (Straily 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Miller 0-3) at Colorado (Marquez 7-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.