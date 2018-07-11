East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 51 39 .567 — Atlanta 50 40 .556 1 Washington 46 45 .505 5½ New York 36 53 .404 14½ Miami 38 56 .404 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 37 .598 — Chicago 51 37 .580 2 St. Louis 47 43 .522 7 Pittsburgh 42 49 .462 12½ Cincinnati 41 51 .446 14 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 51 41 .554 — Los Angeles 49 41 .544 1 San Francisco 48 45 .516 3½ Colorado 46 45 .505 4½ San Diego 39 54 .419 12½

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 8, Miami 4

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Gonzalez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Miami (Straily 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Miller 0-3) at Colorado (Marquez 7-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

