|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|51
|39
|.567
|—
|Atlanta
|50
|40
|.556
|1
|Washington
|46
|45
|.505
|5½
|New York
|36
|53
|.404
|14½
|Miami
|38
|56
|.404
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Chicago
|51
|37
|.580
|2
|St. Louis
|47
|43
|.522
|7
|Pittsburgh
|42
|49
|.462
|12½
|Cincinnati
|41
|51
|.446
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|51
|41
|.554
|—
|Los Angeles
|49
|41
|.544
|1
|San Francisco
|48
|45
|.516
|3½
|Colorado
|46
|45
|.505
|4½
|San Diego
|39
|54
|.419
|12½
___
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
San Francisco 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 8, Miami 4
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 6, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-1), 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Miami (Straily 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Miller 0-3) at Colorado (Marquez 7-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
