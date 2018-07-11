Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
National League

July 11, 2018 10:30 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 51 40 .560
Atlanta 50 40 .556 ½
Washington 46 46 .500
New York 37 53 .411 13½
Miami 38 56 .404 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 37 .598
Chicago 52 38 .578 2
St. Louis 47 43 .522 7
Pittsburgh 43 49 .467 12
Cincinnati 41 51 .446 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 51 41 .554
Los Angeles 49 42 .538
San Francisco 49 46 .516
Colorado 46 45 .505
San Diego 40 54 .426 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 8, Miami 4

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 2, San Francisco 0

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Ray 3-1) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-6), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 11-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 7-2) at San Diego (Ross 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

