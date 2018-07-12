|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|51
|40
|.560
|—
|Philadelphia
|51
|40
|.560
|—
|Washington
|46
|46
|.500
|5½
|New York
|37
|53
|.411
|13½
|Miami
|39
|56
|.411
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Chicago
|52
|38
|.578
|1½
|St. Louis
|47
|44
|.516
|7
|Pittsburgh
|43
|49
|.467
|11½
|Cincinnati
|41
|52
|.441
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|51
|42
|.548
|—
|Los Angeles
|50
|42
|.543
|½
|San Francisco
|49
|46
|.516
|3
|Colorado
|47
|45
|.511
|3½
|San Diego
|40
|55
|.421
|12
___
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 8, Miami 4
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 6, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 2, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings
Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4
Miami 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0
Colorado 19, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
Arizona (Ray 3-1) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-6), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 11-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 7-2) at San Diego (Ross 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
