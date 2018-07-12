East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 51 40 .560 — Philadelphia 51 40 .560 — Washington 46 46 .500 5½ New York 37 53 .411 13½ Miami 39 56 .411 14 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 38 .591 — Chicago 52 38 .578 1½ St. Louis 47 44 .516 7 Pittsburgh 43 49 .467 11½ Cincinnati 41 52 .441 14 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 51 43 .543 — Los Angeles 50 42 .543 — Colorado 48 45 .516 2½ San Francisco 49 46 .516 2½ San Diego 40 55 .421 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings

Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4

Miami 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 19, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6) at Miami (Chen 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 10-6) at Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 6-4), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-8), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

