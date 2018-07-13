|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|52
|40
|.565
|—
|Atlanta
|51
|40
|.560
|½
|Washington
|47
|46
|.505
|5½
|Miami
|39
|56
|.411
|14½
|New York
|37
|54
|.407
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|Chicago
|52
|38
|.578
|1
|St. Louis
|47
|44
|.516
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|49
|.473
|10½
|Cincinnati
|41
|52
|.441
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|42
|.548
|—
|Arizona
|51
|43
|.543
|½
|Colorado
|48
|45
|.516
|3
|San Francisco
|49
|46
|.516
|3
|San Diego
|40
|56
|.417
|12½
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings
Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4
Miami 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0
Colorado 19, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6) at Miami (Chen 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 10-6) at Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 6-4), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-8), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
