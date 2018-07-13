Listen Live Sports

National League

July 13, 2018 1:30 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 52 40 .565
Atlanta 51 40 .560 ½
Washington 47 46 .505
Miami 39 56 .411 14½
New York 37 54 .407 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 39 .585
Chicago 52 38 .578 1
St. Louis 47 44 .516
Pittsburgh 44 49 .473 10½
Cincinnati 41 52 .441 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 42 .548
Arizona 51 43 .543 ½
Colorado 48 45 .516 3
San Francisco 49 46 .516 3
San Diego 40 56 .417 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings

Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4

Miami 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 19, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6) at Miami (Chen 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 10-6) at Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 6-4), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-8), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

