East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 52 40 .565 — Atlanta 51 40 .560 ½ Washington 47 46 .505 5½ Miami 39 56 .411 14½ New York 37 54 .407 14½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 39 .585 — Chicago 52 38 .578 1 St. Louis 47 44 .516 6½ Pittsburgh 44 49 .473 10½ Cincinnati 41 52 .441 13½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 42 .548 — Arizona 51 43 .543 ½ Colorado 48 45 .516 3 San Francisco 49 46 .516 3 San Diego 40 56 .417 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings

Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4

Miami 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 19, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6) at Miami (Chen 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 10-6) at Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 6-4), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-8), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-6), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Holmes 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Greinke 9-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-2) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

