|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|40
|.570
|—
|Atlanta
|51
|40
|.560
|1
|Washington
|47
|47
|.500
|6½
|New York
|38
|54
|.413
|14½
|Miami
|39
|57
|.406
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|40
|.579
|—
|Chicago
|52
|38
|.578
|½
|St. Louis
|47
|44
|.516
|6
|Pittsburgh
|45
|49
|.479
|9½
|Cincinnati
|41
|52
|.441
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|42
|.548
|—
|Arizona
|51
|43
|.543
|½
|Colorado
|48
|45
|.516
|3
|San Francisco
|49
|46
|.516
|3
|San Diego
|40
|56
|.417
|12½
___
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, Miami 0
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Holmes 0-1), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Greinke 9-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-2) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.