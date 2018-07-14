Listen Live Sports

National League

July 14, 2018 12:07 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 53 40 .570
Atlanta 51 41 .554
Washington 47 47 .500
New York 38 54 .413 14½
Miami 39 57 .406 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 40 .579
Chicago 52 38 .578 ½
St. Louis 47 45 .511
Pittsburgh 45 49 .479
Cincinnati 42 52 .447 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 42 .548
Arizona 52 43 .547
Colorado 49 45 .521
San Francisco 49 46 .516 3
San Diego 40 56 .417 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 1

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Suter 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Holmes 0-1), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Greinke 9-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-2) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

