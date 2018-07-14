East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 53 40 .570 — Atlanta 51 41 .554 1½ Washington 47 47 .500 6½ New York 38 54 .413 14½ Miami 39 57 .406 15½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 53 38 .582 — Milwaukee 55 40 .579 — St. Louis 47 45 .511 6½ Pittsburgh 45 49 .479 9½ Cincinnati 42 52 .447 12½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 52 42 .553 — Arizona 52 43 .547 ½ Colorado 49 45 .521 3 San Francisco 50 46 .521 3 San Diego 40 57 .412 13½

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 1

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 7, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-6), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Suter 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Holmes 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Greinke 9-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-2) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-3), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

