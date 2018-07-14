Listen Live Sports

National League

July 14, 2018 7:14 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 53 41 .564
Atlanta 51 42 .548
Washington 47 48 .495
New York 39 54 .419 13½
Miami 40 57 .412 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 38 .582
Milwaukee 55 41 .573 ½
St. Louis 47 45 .511
Pittsburgh 46 49 .484 9
Cincinnati 42 52 .447 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 52 42 .553
Arizona 53 43 .552
Colorado 49 45 .521 3
San Francisco 50 46 .521 3
San Diego 40 57 .412 13½

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 1

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 7, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1, 1st game

Arizona 3, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-3), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

