|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|41
|.564
|—
|Atlanta
|51
|42
|.548
|1½
|Washington
|47
|48
|.495
|6½
|New York
|39
|54
|.419
|13½
|Miami
|40
|57
|.412
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|Milwaukee
|55
|42
|.567
|1
|St. Louis
|47
|46
|.505
|7
|Pittsburgh
|47
|49
|.490
|8½
|Cincinnati
|43
|52
|.453
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|52
|43
|.547
|½
|Colorado
|49
|45
|.521
|3
|San Francisco
|50
|46
|.521
|3
|San Diego
|40
|57
|.412
|13½
___
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, Miami 0
Arizona 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 1
Colorado 10, Seattle 7
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 7, Oakland 1
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1, 1st game
Arizona 3, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 2
Miami 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (De Los Santos 1-0) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-3), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
