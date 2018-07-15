Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 15, 2018 12:08 am
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 53 41 .564
Atlanta 51 42 .548
Washington 47 48 .495
New York 39 54 .419 13½
Miami 40 57 .412 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 38 .582
Milwaukee 55 42 .567 1
St. Louis 47 46 .505 7
Pittsburgh 47 49 .490
Cincinnati 43 52 .453 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 53 43 .552
Los Angeles 52 43 .547 ½
Colorado 50 45 .526
San Francisco 50 46 .521 3
San Diego 40 57 .412 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 1

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 7, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1, 1st game

Arizona 3, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 2

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (De Los Santos 1-0) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-3), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

