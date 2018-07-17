East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 53 42 .558 — Atlanta 52 42 .553 ½ Washington 48 48 .500 5½ Miami 41 57 .418 13½ New York 39 55 .415 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 55 38 .591 — Milwaukee 55 43 .561 2½ St. Louis 48 46 .511 7½ Pittsburgh 48 49 .495 9 Cincinnati 43 53 .448 13½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 43 .552 — Arizona 53 44 .546 ½ Colorado 51 45 .531 2 San Francisco 50 48 .510 4 San Diego 40 59 .404 14½

Sunday’s Games

Miami 10, Philadelphia 5

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

NL (Scherzer 0-0) vs. AL (Sale 0-0) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Martinez 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Strasburg 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 9-6), 9:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-8) at Arizona (Greinke 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

