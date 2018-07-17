|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|42
|.558
|—
|Atlanta
|52
|42
|.553
|½
|Washington
|48
|48
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|41
|57
|.418
|13½
|New York
|39
|55
|.415
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Milwaukee
|55
|43
|.561
|2½
|St. Louis
|48
|46
|.511
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|49
|.495
|9
|Cincinnati
|43
|53
|.448
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Arizona
|53
|44
|.546
|½
|Colorado
|51
|45
|.531
|2
|San Francisco
|50
|48
|.510
|4
|San Diego
|40
|59
|.404
|14½
___
Miami 10, Philadelphia 5
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
NL (Scherzer 0-0) vs. AL (Sale 0-0) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-2), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Strasburg 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 9-6), 9:35 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 8-8) at Arizona (Greinke 10-5), 9:40 p.m.
