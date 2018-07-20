|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|42
|.558
|—
|Atlanta
|52
|42
|.553
|½
|Washington
|48
|48
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|41
|57
|.418
|13½
|New York
|39
|55
|.415
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|56
|38
|.596
|—
|Milwaukee
|55
|43
|.561
|3
|St. Louis
|48
|47
|.505
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|49
|.495
|9½
|Cincinnati
|43
|53
|.448
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Arizona
|53
|44
|.546
|½
|Colorado
|51
|45
|.531
|2
|San Francisco
|50
|48
|.510
|4
|San Diego
|40
|59
|.404
|14½
___
AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 6
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-2), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2) at Washington (Strasburg 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 8-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 4-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
