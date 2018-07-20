Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 20, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 53 42 .558
Atlanta 52 42 .553 ½
Washington 48 48 .500
Miami 41 57 .418 13½
New York 39 55 .415 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 56 38 .596
Milwaukee 55 43 .561 3
St. Louis 48 47 .505
Pittsburgh 48 49 .495
Cincinnati 43 53 .448 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 53 43 .552
Arizona 53 44 .546 ½
Colorado 51 45 .531 2
San Francisco 50 48 .510 4
San Diego 40 59 .404 14½

___

Tuesday’s Games

AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-2), 2:20 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2) at Washington (Strasburg 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 4-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington