East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 53 42 .558 — Atlanta 52 42 .553 ½ Washington 48 48 .500 5½ Miami 41 57 .418 13½ New York 39 55 .415 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 56 38 .596 — Milwaukee 55 43 .561 3 St. Louis 48 47 .505 8½ Pittsburgh 48 49 .495 9½ Cincinnati 43 53 .448 14 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 43 .552 — Arizona 53 44 .546 ½ Colorado 51 45 .531 2 San Francisco 50 48 .510 4 San Diego 40 59 .404 14½

___

Tuesday’s Games

AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2) at Washington (Strasburg 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 2-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 4-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

