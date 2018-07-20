Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 20, 2018 10:37 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 54 42 .563
Atlanta 53 42 .558 ½
Washington 48 49 .495
Miami 42 57 .424 13½
New York 39 55 .415 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 56 39 .589
Milwaukee 55 43 .561
St. Louis 49 47 .510
Pittsburgh 48 49 .495 9
Cincinnati 43 53 .448 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 53 43 .552
Arizona 53 44 .546 ½
Colorado 51 45 .531 2
San Francisco 50 48 .510 4
San Diego 40 60 .400 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 8, Washington 5

Philadelphia 11, San Diego 5

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 4-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

