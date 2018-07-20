|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|54
|42
|.563
|—
|Atlanta
|53
|42
|.558
|½
|Washington
|48
|49
|.495
|6½
|Miami
|42
|57
|.424
|13½
|New York
|39
|55
|.415
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|Milwaukee
|55
|43
|.561
|2½
|St. Louis
|49
|47
|.510
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|49
|.495
|9
|Cincinnati
|43
|53
|.448
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Arizona
|53
|44
|.546
|½
|Colorado
|51
|45
|.531
|2
|San Francisco
|50
|48
|.510
|4
|San Diego
|40
|60
|.400
|15
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 6
St. Louis 18, Chicago Cubs 5
Atlanta 8, Washington 5
Philadelphia 11, San Diego 5
Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 4-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 9:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
