East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 54 42 .563 — Atlanta 53 42 .558 ½ Washington 48 49 .495 6½ Miami 42 57 .424 13½ New York 40 55 .421 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 56 39 .589 — Milwaukee 55 44 .556 3 St. Louis 49 47 .510 7½ Pittsburgh 49 49 .500 8½ Cincinnati 43 54 .443 14 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 43 .557 — Arizona 53 45 .541 1½ Colorado 52 45 .536 2 San Francisco 51 48 .515 4 San Diego 40 60 .400 15½

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Philadelphia 11, San Diego 5

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5

Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 5, Oakland 1

Colorado 11, Arizona 10

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 4-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

