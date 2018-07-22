East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 53 42 .558 — Philadelphia 54 43 .557 — Washington 48 49 .495 6 Miami 43 58 .426 13 New York 40 56 .417 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 58 40 .592 — Milwaukee 56 45 .554 3½ Pittsburgh 51 49 .510 8 St. Louis 50 49 .505 8½ Cincinnati 43 56 .434 15½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 44 .556 — Colorado 53 45 .541 1½ Arizona 53 46 .535 2 San Francisco 51 49 .510 4½ San Diego 41 60 .406 15

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 10, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

