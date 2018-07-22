|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|53
|42
|.558
|—
|Philadelphia
|54
|43
|.557
|—
|Washington
|48
|49
|.495
|6
|Miami
|43
|58
|.426
|13
|New York
|40
|56
|.417
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|Milwaukee
|56
|45
|.554
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|49
|.510
|8
|St. Louis
|50
|49
|.505
|8½
|Cincinnati
|43
|56
|.434
|15½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|44
|.556
|—
|Colorado
|53
|45
|.541
|1½
|Arizona
|53
|46
|.535
|2
|San Francisco
|51
|49
|.510
|4½
|San Diego
|41
|60
|.406
|15
___
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
San Diego 10, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
