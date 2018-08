By The Associated Press

East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 55 43 .561 — Atlanta 53 43 .552 1 Washington 49 49 .500 6 Miami 43 58 .426 13½ New York 40 56 .417 14 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 58 40 .592 — Milwaukee 56 45 .554 3½ Pittsburgh 51 49 .510 8 St. Louis 50 49 .505 8½ Cincinnati 43 56 .434 15½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 44 .556 — Arizona 54 46 .540 1½ Colorado 53 46 .535 2 San Francisco 51 50 .505 5 San Diego 41 61 .402 15½

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

San Diego 10, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Arizona 6, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 0, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-5) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Farrell 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 7-6) at Miami (Chen 2-7), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

