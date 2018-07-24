Listen Live Sports

National League

July 24, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 54 43 .557
Philadelphia 55 44 .556
Washington 49 50 .495 6
Miami 43 59 .422 13½
New York 40 57 .412 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 41 .586
Milwaukee 57 45 .559
Pittsburgh 52 49 .515 7
St. Louis 50 50 .500
Cincinnati 44 56 .440 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 44 .560
Arizona 55 46 .545
Colorado 53 46 .535
San Francisco 51 50 .505
San Diego 42 61 .408 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

San Diego 10, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Arizona 6, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 0, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 12, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 7-6) at Miami (Chen 2-7), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

