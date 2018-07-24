Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 24, 2018 9:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 55 44 .556
Atlanta 54 44 .551 ½
Washington 49 50 .495 6
Miami 44 59 .427 13
New York 41 57 .418 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 41 .586
Milwaukee 57 45 .559
Pittsburgh 52 49 .515 7
St. Louis 50 50 .500
Cincinnati 44 56 .440 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 44 .560
Arizona 55 46 .545
Colorado 53 46 .535
San Francisco 51 50 .505
San Diego 42 62 .404 16

___

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 12, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington