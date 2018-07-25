|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|55
|44
|.556
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|44
|.551
|½
|Washington
|49
|51
|.490
|6½
|Miami
|44
|59
|.427
|13
|New York
|41
|57
|.418
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|Milwaukee
|58
|45
|.563
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|49
|.520
|6
|St. Louis
|51
|50
|.505
|7½
|Cincinnati
|44
|57
|.436
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|44
|.560
|—
|Arizona
|56
|46
|.549
|1
|Colorado
|53
|47
|.530
|3
|San Francisco
|51
|50
|.505
|5½
|San Diego
|42
|62
|.404
|16
___
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6
Atlanta 12, Miami 1
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 1
Miami 9, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings
Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
