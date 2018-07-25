East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 56 44 .560 — Atlanta 54 44 .551 1 Washington 49 51 .490 7 Miami 44 59 .427 13½ New York 41 57 .418 14 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 58 42 .580 — Milwaukee 58 45 .563 1½ Pittsburgh 53 49 .520 6 St. Louis 51 50 .505 7½ Cincinnati 44 57 .436 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 45 .554 — Arizona 56 46 .549 ½ Colorado 53 47 .530 2½ San Francisco 52 50 .510 4½ San Diego 42 62 .404 15½

___

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 12, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.