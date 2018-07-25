Listen Live Sports

National League

July 25, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 56 44 .560
Atlanta 54 44 .551 1
Washington 49 51 .490 7
Miami 44 59 .427 13½
New York 41 57 .418 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 42 .580
Milwaukee 58 45 .563
Pittsburgh 53 49 .520 6
St. Louis 51 50 .505
Cincinnati 44 57 .436 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 45 .554
Arizona 56 46 .549 ½
Colorado 53 47 .530
San Francisco 52 50 .510
San Diego 42 62 .404 15½

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 12, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-5) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

