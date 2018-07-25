Listen Live Sports

National League

July 25, 2018 11:43 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 57 44 .564
Atlanta 54 44 .551
Washington 50 51 .495 7
Miami 44 59 .427 14
New York 42 57 .424 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 59 42 .584
Milwaukee 58 46 .558
Pittsburgh 53 50 .515 7
St. Louis 51 51 .500
Cincinnati 45 57 .441 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 46 .549
Arizona 56 47 .544 ½
Colorado 54 47 .535
San Francisco 52 51 .505
San Diego 42 63 .400 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 7, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 3, Houston 2

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-4) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

