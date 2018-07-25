|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|57
|44
|.564
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|44
|.551
|1½
|Washington
|50
|51
|.495
|7
|Miami
|44
|59
|.427
|14
|New York
|42
|57
|.424
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|59
|42
|.584
|—
|Milwaukee
|58
|46
|.558
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|50
|.515
|7
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|8½
|Cincinnati
|45
|57
|.441
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|46
|.549
|—
|Arizona
|56
|47
|.544
|½
|Colorado
|54
|47
|.535
|1½
|San Francisco
|52
|51
|.505
|4½
|San Diego
|42
|63
|.400
|15½
___
Miami 9, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings
Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 7, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 3, Houston 2
Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-4) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.