East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 57 44 .564 — Atlanta 54 44 .551 1½ Washington 50 51 .495 7 Miami 44 59 .427 14 New York 42 57 .424 14 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 59 42 .584 — Milwaukee 58 46 .558 2½ Pittsburgh 53 50 .515 7 St. Louis 51 51 .500 8½ Cincinnati 45 57 .441 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 46 .549 — Arizona 56 47 .544 ½ Colorado 54 47 .535 1½ San Francisco 52 51 .505 4½ San Diego 42 63 .400 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 7, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 3, Houston 2

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-4) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.