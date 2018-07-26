East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 57 44 .564 — Atlanta 54 44 .551 1½ Washington 50 51 .495 7 Miami 44 59 .427 14 New York 42 57 .424 14 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 60 42 .588 — Milwaukee 58 46 .558 3 Pittsburgh 53 50 .515 7½ St. Louis 51 51 .500 9 Cincinnati 45 57 .441 15 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 46 .549 — Arizona 56 48 .538 1 Colorado 54 47 .535 1½ San Francisco 52 51 .505 4½ San Diego 42 63 .400 15½

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 7, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 3, Houston 2

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 6

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 13-5) at Miami (Lopez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-6), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-9), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 11-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

