|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|57
|44
|.564
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|44
|.551
|1½
|Washington
|50
|51
|.495
|7
|Miami
|44
|59
|.427
|14
|New York
|42
|57
|.424
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Milwaukee
|58
|46
|.558
|3
|Pittsburgh
|53
|50
|.515
|7½
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|9
|Cincinnati
|45
|57
|.441
|15
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|46
|.549
|—
|Arizona
|56
|48
|.538
|1
|Colorado
|54
|47
|.535
|1½
|San Francisco
|52
|51
|.505
|4½
|San Diego
|42
|63
|.400
|15½
___
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 7, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 3, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 6
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 13-5) at Miami (Lopez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-6), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-9), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 11-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
