|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|48
|.547
|—
|Atlanta
|56
|47
|.544
|½
|Washington
|52
|53
|.495
|5½
|New York
|44
|59
|.427
|12½
|Miami
|46
|62
|.426
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|61
|44
|.581
|—
|Milwaukee
|61
|47
|.565
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|52
|.514
|7
|St. Louis
|54
|52
|.509
|7½
|Cincinnati
|48
|58
|.453
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|47
|.557
|—
|Arizona
|59
|48
|.551
|½
|Colorado
|57
|48
|.543
|1½
|San Francisco
|53
|54
|.495
|6½
|San Diego
|42
|66
|.389
|18
___
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 0
Miami 5, Washington 0
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 1, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 3, Oakland 2
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 2
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-8) at Washington (Roark 4-12), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7) at Detroit (Boyd 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 8-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Colon 5-9) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.