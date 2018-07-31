East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 48 .547 — Atlanta 56 47 .544 ½ Washington 52 53 .495 5½ New York 44 59 .427 12½ Miami 46 62 .426 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 61 44 .581 — Milwaukee 61 47 .565 1½ Pittsburgh 55 52 .514 7 St. Louis 54 52 .509 7½ Cincinnati 48 58 .453 13½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 47 .557 — Arizona 59 49 .546 1 Colorado 57 48 .543 1½ San Francisco 53 54 .495 6½ San Diego 42 66 .389 18

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 3, Oakland 2

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Texas 9, Arizona 5

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-8) at Washington (Roark 4-12), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7) at Detroit (Boyd 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 4-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-9) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

