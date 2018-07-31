Listen Live Sports

National League

July 31, 2018 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 58 48 .547
Atlanta 56 47 .544 ½
Washington 52 53 .495
New York 44 59 .427 12½
Miami 46 62 .426 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 61 44 .581
Milwaukee 62 47 .569 1
Pittsburgh 55 52 .514 7
St. Louis 54 52 .509
Cincinnati 48 58 .453 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 59 48 .551
Arizona 59 49 .546 ½
Colorado 57 48 .543 1
San Francisco 54 54 .500
San Diego 42 67 .385 18

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Texas 9, Arizona 5

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, San Diego 3, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-1) at Washington (Milone 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 6-8) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 5-9) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 2-2) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-3), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-6) at St. Louis (Weaver 6-9), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

