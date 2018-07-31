|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|48
|.547
|—
|Atlanta
|56
|47
|.544
|½
|Washington
|52
|53
|.495
|5½
|New York
|44
|59
|.427
|12½
|Miami
|46
|62
|.426
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|61
|44
|.581
|—
|Milwaukee
|62
|47
|.569
|1
|Pittsburgh
|55
|52
|.514
|7
|St. Louis
|54
|52
|.509
|7½
|Cincinnati
|48
|58
|.453
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|48
|.551
|—
|Arizona
|59
|49
|.546
|½
|Colorado
|57
|48
|.543
|1
|San Francisco
|54
|54
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|42
|67
|.385
|18
___
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
Texas 9, Arizona 5
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, San Diego 3, 12 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-1) at Washington (Milone 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 6-8) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 5-9) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 2-2) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-3), 7:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 9-6) at St. Louis (Weaver 6-9), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:00 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
