East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 48 .547 — Atlanta 56 47 .544 ½ Washington 52 53 .495 5½ New York 44 59 .427 12½ Miami 46 62 .426 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 61 44 .581 — Milwaukee 62 47 .569 1 Pittsburgh 55 52 .514 7 St. Louis 54 52 .509 7½ Cincinnati 48 58 .453 13½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 48 .551 — Arizona 59 49 .546 ½ Colorado 57 48 .543 1 San Francisco 54 54 .500 5½ San Diego 42 67 .385 18

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Texas 9, Arizona 5

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, San Diego 3, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-1) at Washington (Milone 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 6-8) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 5-9) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 2-2) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-3), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-6) at St. Louis (Weaver 6-9), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

