National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 11 1 3 36 31 13 Seattle 6 3 5 23 15 12 Orlando 6 5 4 22 21 20 Chicago 5 3 7 22 21 17 Utah 5 3 6 21 13 11 Portland 5 5 5 20 20 20 Houston 4 5 5 17 16 21 Washington 2 9 4 10 10 20 Sky Blue FC 0 10 3 3 10 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Matches

Houston 2, Orlando 1

Utah 0, Seattle 0, tie

Portland 1, Sky Blue 1, tie

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Utah 3, Sky Blue 1

Seattle 1, Portland 0

Sunday’s Match

Chicago 2, Washington 0

Wednesday, July 4

Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

