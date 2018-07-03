National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|11
|1
|3
|36
|31
|13
|Seattle
|6
|3
|5
|23
|15
|12
|Orlando
|6
|5
|4
|22
|21
|20
|Chicago
|5
|3
|7
|22
|21
|17
|Utah
|5
|3
|6
|21
|13
|11
|Portland
|5
|5
|5
|20
|20
|20
|Houston
|4
|5
|5
|17
|16
|21
|Washington
|2
|9
|4
|10
|10
|20
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|10
|3
|3
|10
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.
Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.