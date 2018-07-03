Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women’s Soccer League

July 3, 2018 12:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 11 1 3 36 31 13
Seattle 6 3 5 23 15 12
Orlando 6 5 4 22 21 20
Chicago 5 3 7 22 21 17
Utah 5 3 6 21 13 11
Portland 5 5 5 20 20 20
Houston 4 5 5 17 16 21
Washington 2 9 4 10 10 20
Sky Blue FC 0 10 3 3 10 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Matches

Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Match

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

