National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 12 1 3 39 35 14 Seattle 6 3 5 23 15 12 Orlando 6 5 4 22 21 20 Chicago 5 4 7 22 22 21 Utah 5 3 6 21 13 11 Portland 5 5 5 20 20 20 Houston 4 5 5 17 16 21 Washington 2 9 4 10 10 20 Sky Blue FC 0 10 3 3 10 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Matches

North Carolina 4, Chicago 1

Friday’s Match

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday’s Matches

Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.