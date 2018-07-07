National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|12
|1
|3
|39
|35
|14
|Chicago
|6
|4
|7
|25
|25
|22
|Seattle
|6
|3
|5
|23
|15
|12
|Portland
|6
|5
|5
|23
|24
|20
|Orlando
|6
|5
|4
|22
|21
|20
|Utah
|5
|4
|6
|21
|13
|15
|Houston
|4
|5
|5
|17
|16
|21
|Washington
|2
|9
|4
|10
|10
|20
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|11
|3
|3
|11
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 4, Chicago 1
Portland 4, Utah 0
Chicago 3, Sky Blue FC 1
Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
