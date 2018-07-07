National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 12 1 3 39 35 14 Orlando 7 5 4 25 23 21 Chicago 6 4 7 25 25 22 Seattle 6 3 5 23 15 12 Portland 6 5 5 23 24 20 Utah 5 4 6 21 13 15 Houston 4 5 5 17 16 21 Washington 2 10 4 10 11 22 Sky Blue FC 0 11 3 3 11 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Match

North Carolina 4, Chicago 1

Friday’s Match

Portland 4, Utah 0

Saturday’s Matches

Chicago 3, Sky Blue FC 1

Orlando 2, Washington 1

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

