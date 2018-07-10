National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|12
|1
|3
|39
|35
|14
|Seattle
|7
|3
|5
|26
|18
|13
|Orlando
|7
|5
|4
|25
|23
|21
|Chicago
|6
|4
|7
|25
|25
|22
|Portland
|6
|5
|5
|23
|24
|20
|Utah
|5
|4
|6
|21
|13
|15
|Houston
|4
|6
|5
|17
|17
|24
|Washington
|2
|10
|4
|10
|11
|22
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|11
|3
|3
|11
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.