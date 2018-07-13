National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|13
|1
|3
|42
|37
|14
|Seattle
|8
|3
|5
|29
|19
|13
|Orlando
|7
|6
|4
|25
|24
|24
|Chicago
|6
|4
|7
|25
|25
|22
|Portland
|6
|5
|5
|23
|24
|20
|Utah
|5
|5
|6
|21
|13
|16
|Houston
|5
|6
|5
|20
|20
|25
|Washington
|2
|11
|4
|10
|11
|24
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|11
|3
|3
|11
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 2, Washington 0
Houston 3, Orlando 1
Seattle 1, Utah 0
North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.