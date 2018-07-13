National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 13 1 3 42 37 14 Seattle 8 3 5 29 19 13 Orlando 7 6 4 25 24 24 Chicago 6 4 7 25 25 22 Portland 6 5 5 23 24 20 Utah 5 5 6 21 13 16 Houston 5 6 5 20 20 25 Washington 2 11 4 10 11 24 Sky Blue FC 0 11 3 3 11 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Matches

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Houston 3, Orlando 1

Seattle 1, Utah 0

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Match

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 20

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

