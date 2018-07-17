National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|14
|1
|3
|45
|41
|14
|Seattle
|8
|4
|5
|29
|19
|14
|Orlando
|8
|6
|4
|28
|26
|25
|Chicago
|7
|4
|7
|28
|26
|22
|Portland
|7
|5
|5
|26
|27
|21
|Utah
|5
|6
|6
|21
|14
|18
|Houston
|5
|7
|5
|20
|21
|28
|Washington
|2
|11
|4
|10
|11
|24
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|12
|3
|3
|11
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 2, Washington 0
Houston 3, Orlando 1
Seattle 1, Utah 0
North Carolina 4, Sky Blue FC 0
Orlando 2, Utah 1
Chicago 1, Seattle 0
Portland 3, Houston 1
North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.