The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women’s Soccer League

July 17, 2018 6:09 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 14 1 3 45 41 14
Seattle 8 4 5 29 19 14
Orlando 8 6 4 28 26 25
Chicago 7 4 7 28 26 22
Portland 7 5 5 26 27 21
Utah 5 6 6 21 14 18
Houston 5 7 5 20 21 28
Washington 2 11 4 10 11 24
Sky Blue FC 0 12 3 3 11 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Matches

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Houston 3, Orlando 1

Seattle 1, Utah 0

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina 4, Sky Blue FC 0

Orlando 2, Utah 1

Chicago 1, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Match

Portland 3, Houston 1

Friday, July 20

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Seattle at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

