National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|14
|1
|4
|46
|41
|14
|Seattle
|8
|4
|6
|30
|20
|15
|Portland
|8
|5
|5
|29
|29
|22
|Orlando
|8
|6
|5
|29
|27
|26
|Chicago
|7
|4
|7
|28
|26
|22
|Utah
|5
|6
|7
|22
|14
|18
|Houston
|5
|7
|5
|20
|21
|28
|Washington
|2
|11
|4
|10
|11
|24
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|13
|3
|3
|12
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sky Blue FC at Chicago, ppd.
Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
