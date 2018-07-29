National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 14 1 4 46 41 14 Seattle 8 4 6 30 20 15 Portland 8 5 5 29 29 22 Orlando 8 6 5 29 27 26 Chicago 7 4 7 28 26 22 Utah 5 6 7 22 14 18 Houston 5 7 5 20 21 28 Washington 2 11 4 10 11 24 Sky Blue FC 0 13 3 3 12 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Match

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10

North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

